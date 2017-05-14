St. Margaret holds first crawfish fest

The smell of crawfish and the sound of zydeco music filled the air at St. Margaret Catholic Church on Saturday, as the church held its first crawfish festival.

Loads of crawfish were cooked up for the dozens of people in attendance. Some people could even be seen dancing to a live zydeco band.

Tim O'Dowd, a St. Margaret parishioner and festival organizer, said the church was trying to mirror the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

"It's coming together pretty well," said O'Dowd. "We have a bunch of bands coming out here and helping us out. We have some crawfish, we have some food. It's just a fun time and a relaxing time."

By the end of the day, O'Dowd estimated that close to 1,200 people attended the crawfish festival.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.