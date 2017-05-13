McNeese NCAA softball selection show viewing Sunday night

The 2017 Southland Conference Tournament champions, McNeese softball would like to invite fans to join them for the NCAA Selection Show that will reveal the NCAA Tournament bracket at 9 p.m. (CT), Sunday, May, 14 in the football team meeting room on the first floor of the Jack Doland Fieldhouse. Southland Conference Coach of the Year James Landreneau will address the crowd at 8:30 p.m. to recap the weekend.



The 64-team field will be revealed on ESPN2 with 32 teams earning automatic bids. The remaining 32 teams will be selected on an at-large basis. Sixteen teams will be seeded and each will be placed at one of the regional sites.



Regionals are scheduled for May 19-21 on 16 campus sites. At each campus site, a four-team double elimination tournament will take place with the winner advancing to the Super Regionals.



McNeese will make its fifth overall NCAA Tournament appearance and second straight after winning its second consecutive Southland Conference Tournament with three run-rule victories.