Barn fire off US 171 Saturday afternoon; no injuries reported - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A barn off U.S. 171, south of Longville, caught fire in the early afternoon of Saturday, May 13.

Beauregard Parish firefighters responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, said Beauregard Sheriff Ricky Moses.

There were no injuries, said Moses.

