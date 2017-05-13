767 students graduate from McNeese State University

Saturday morning over 750 students walked across the Burton Coliseum stage as graduates from McNeese State University.

“I’m so excited," said Vivien Borbely.

“I’m very excited," said Lane Bertrand."(It's been) a long four years, and I’m finally done.”

Saturday morning 767 students gathered at the Burton Coliseum to receive the one thing they’ve been working so hard for—their degree.

And as they finally received their diplomas their smiles grew, their tassels turned and their families were all waiting to cheer them on.

But when asked what they were going to miss most about college many agreed on one thing.

“I think it’s honestly going to be my friends,” Julianne Lannin.

“Probably just being around my friends all the time,” said Elizabeth Stanley.

For some of Saturday’s graduates, their future is already looking a little bit brighter.

“I actually accepted a job at the Louisiana State Department of Transportation,” said Matthew Mixom

“I actually got hired as tennis coach in California," said Borbely.

“I’m going to be teacher so I’ll start working in the fall,” said Stanley.

Some of McNeese's Golden Scholars were there as well and had some advice for Saturday's graduates.

“You can just do anything that you want to,” said Dorothy Sue Hill

“You’ve made a great accomplishment, just keep on getting more and more, you can’t get too much education,” said Herman Hill.

But as they move on to bigger and better things, their time at McNeese is something they won’t forget.

“It was the best four years of my life,” said Borbely.

