"Christian's Cajun Adventures" kicks off with crabbing

KPLC's new weekend anchor and reporter Christian Piekos hails from Chicago, so he is doing all he can to discover what makes Southwest Louisiana so special. Each Friday, Christian will learn a bit more about Cajun culture.

On Friday, Christian spent the afternoon learning how to go crabbing. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, Christian managed to reel in a few crabs on a turkey neck.

So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send KPLC a message on Facebook or message Christian directly via his Facebook page, "Christian Piekos KPLC".

