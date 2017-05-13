"Christian's Cajun Adventures" kicks off with crabbing - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

"Christian's Cajun Adventures" kicks off with crabbing

BIG LAKE, La. (KPLC) -

KPLC's new weekend anchor and reporter Christian Piekos hails from Chicago, so he is doing all he can to discover what makes Southwest Louisiana so special. Each Friday, Christian will learn a bit more about Cajun culture.

On Friday, Christian spent the afternoon learning how to go crabbing. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, Christian managed to reel in a few crabs on a turkey neck. 

So, we need your help! Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next. Send KPLC a message on Facebook or message Christian directly via his Facebook page, "Christian Piekos KPLC". 

