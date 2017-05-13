FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nothing but a beautiful weekend with lower humidity and sunny skies!

Through the rest of the weekend, we will have less humid conditions, but we will still be warm. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Saturday, but back up to the middle 80s on Sunday. The winds will be blowing out of the north for Saturday keeping the humidity lower. Sunday should also experience less humid conditions with more northerly winds. No rain is expected all weekend. We will have a very nice and sunny weekend for our Mother’s Day and it’s definitely a great time to get outside!

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s as we go through next week. The good news, we will be done with rain for the next few days! Monday will be sunny and warm. The humidity will be back on the rise, but it should still be a nice day! With all the sunshine, warm temperatures, and humid conditions returning, it will feel a lot like summer! This will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

By Thursday and Friday, we will see increased clouds. No significant rain is expected, however. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the middle 80s. It will still nice to get outside!

Next weekend we are still not expecting any significant rain. Temperatures will continue to stay warm and could see the upper 80s by next Sunday! By next Monday, rain chances go up slightly. We will have mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures.

Summer is upon us, and the temperatures and humidity will justify, so remember to drink lots of water!