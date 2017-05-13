Online voting for Miss USA pageant starts Sunday night during live broadcast

Fans can vote for their favorite Miss USA 2017 contestant on the pageant's official website during the live broadcast tonight.

Representing Louisiana in the pageant is Bethany Trahan of Lake Charles.

Fans can vote online during each round of the pageant, which will air live on Fox on Sunday, May 14 at 7 p.m. CT.

You'll have to create a free account on the site and sign in before you can vote.

Fans can also vote with the Vodi app, or with the official Miss USA app. Fans can also tweet using #MissUSA and a contestant-specific hashtag.

