VIRAL: Moss Bluff man shares heartbreaking story of losing the love of his life

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff man is being shared around the world.

The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.

Sarah Bertrand didn't make it. Baby Julian Charles Montou was born at 4:31 p.m. yesterday and this was at about 3:30 - 4 a.m. that day when she was first going into labor. Sarah was the absolute love of my life. She looked after Jane like she was her own and nothing else. She treated me better than I've ever been treated in my life by any other woman. She was an angel and the mother of my only son.

Montou explained in his post that Bertrand went into cardiac arrest about 24 hours after Julian was born. 

The doctors tell me that she had a pulmonary embolism from a blood clot that must have formed during labor. It just happened. She was fine all day and all night before. My last 24 hours with her was the happiest I'd ever been. I'm not sure why, but I've never been allowed to be past a certain point of happiness. I loved this woman like no other and she died in front of me while I held our son.

Montou asked for the post to be shared, hoping to tell the story of Sarah's sacrifice to the world. His status was shared over 25,000 times and 10,000 people offered their condolences.

"She deserved so much more than this, and she was so happy to finally have our baby boy," said Montou, "The Lord gave her one day to spend with him before bringing her home."

To view his post, or send your thoughts and prayers, click HERE.

A GoFundMe account has also been sent up to help the family. To donate, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

