$260,000 renovations coming to Veterans Memorial Park

"You never forget those you lost," said Col. James Jackson with the Veterans Memorial Park Commission. "You always remember them. You always pray for them, and then you come here and you celebrate them."

And veterans as well as members from the community were able to celebrate new changes coming to Lake Charles Veterans Memorial Park.

"The project that we are embarking on is, I would call probably a third or fourth phase depending on which phase you want to talk about from the original inception," said Mayor Randy Roach.

The next set of changes will include additional concrete paving and improvements, video surveillance and security, silhouette, panels and lighting.

"I got a brick out here, my uncle has a brick out here, my son's got a brick out here and I can't find any of them, and that's not real good," said Jackson.

A kiosk is also coming that will help veterans like Jackson and others find their or their loved one's bricks.

The total cost for these new renovations is $260,000, something Mayor Roach believes is money well spent.

"The $260,000 contract price, I think is going to be a tremendous investment that will pay dividends for many years to come," said Roach.

But for veterans like Jackson, seeing these changes come to life has a much deeper meaning.

"We can come out sit on the bench and think about it, think about those buddies we lost, think about those friends," he said. "One thing about the military is the comradery, you never forget those."

And as this park slowly comes together it will always serve as a reminder to never forget those who made that ultimate sacrifice.

"I went to school with Doug Fournet," said Jackson. "He didn't have to go to Vietnam. He volunteered to go. It's special people like that, that makes our veterans special."

The renovations are expected to be completed in 180 days.

Bricks are currently on sale for $50.

If you are interested in purchasing a brick for you or a loved one that has served in the armed forces you can call the civic center at 337-491-1256.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.