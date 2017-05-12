$260,000 renovations coming to Veterans Memorial Park - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

$260,000 renovations coming to Veterans Memorial Park

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
Rendering Rendering
(Source: City of Lake Charles) (Source: City of Lake Charles)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

"You never forget those you lost," said Col. James Jackson with the Veterans Memorial Park Commission. "You always remember them. You always pray for them, and then you come here and you celebrate them." 

And veterans as well as members from the community were able to celebrate new changes coming to Lake Charles Veterans Memorial Park. 

"The project that we are embarking on is, I would call probably a third or fourth phase depending on which phase you want to talk about from the original inception," said Mayor Randy Roach. 

The next set of changes will include additional concrete paving and improvements, video surveillance and security, silhouette, panels and lighting. 

"I got a brick out here, my uncle has a brick out here, my son's got a brick out here and I can't find any of them, and that's not real good," said Jackson. 

A kiosk is also coming that will help veterans like Jackson and others find their or their loved one's bricks. 

The total cost for these new renovations is $260,000, something Mayor Roach believes is money well spent. 

"The $260,000 contract price, I think is going to be a tremendous investment that will pay dividends for many years to come," said Roach. 

But for veterans like Jackson, seeing these changes come to life has a much deeper meaning. 

"We can come out sit on the bench and think about it, think about those buddies we lost, think about those friends," he said. "One thing about the military is the comradery, you never forget those." 

And as this park slowly comes together it will always serve as a reminder to never forget those who made that ultimate sacrifice. 

"I went to school with Doug Fournet," said Jackson. "He didn't have to go to Vietnam. He volunteered to go. It's special people like that, that makes our veterans special." 

The renovations are expected to be completed in 180 days. 

Bricks are currently on sale for $50. 

If you are interested in purchasing a brick for you or a loved one that has served in the armed forces you can call the civic center at 337-491-1256. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Schools cut dropout rate with special academy

    Calcasieu Schools cut dropout rate with special academy

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:25:34 GMT

    It's that time of year when students move their tassels at high school graduation. Unfortunately, thousands of students across the country drop out before the ever get handed a diploma.

    More >>

    It's that time of year when students move their tassels at high school graduation. Unfortunately, thousands of students across the country drop out before the ever get handed a diploma.

    More >>

  • $260,000 renovations coming to Veterans Memorial Park

    $260,000 renovations coming to Veterans Memorial Park

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:02:28 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    "You never forget those you lost," said Col. James Jackson with the Veterans Memorial Park Commission. "You always remember them. You always pray for them, and then you come here and you celebrate them."  And veterans as well as members from the community were able to celebrate new changes coming to Lake Charles Veterans Memorial Park.  "The project that we are embarking on is, I would call probably a third or fourth phase depending on which phase ...

    More >>

    "You never forget those you lost," said Col. James Jackson with the Veterans Memorial Park Commission. "You always remember them. You always pray for them, and then you come here and you celebrate them."  And veterans as well as members from the community were able to celebrate new changes coming to Lake Charles Veterans Memorial Park.  "The project that we are embarking on is, I would call probably a third or fourth phase depending on which phase ...

    More >>

  • VIRAL: Moss Bluff man shares heartbreaking story of losing the love of his life

    VIRAL: Moss Bluff man shares heartbreaking story of losing the love of his life

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 02:43:42 GMT

    A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.

    More >>

    A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly