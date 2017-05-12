Sasol tries to ease construction traffic headaches

The economic boom has brought not only jobs to Southwest Louisiana, but also more traffic.

Some workers at the Sasol Construction projects in Westlake say it's a struggle to get to and from work; officials say this is the price for a growing economy.

"We're going to deal with traffic back-ups. That's just part of it," said Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Guillory said traffic is a good problem to have in Westlake.

"I think the people of our community have been spoiled," said Guillory. "Where they can go from point A to point B and not have to worry about traffic back-up. With growth comes growing pains."

Officials say the peak hours for traffic at the plant are between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sasol has more than 6,000 construction workers on site and it says it's taken several steps to minimize the impact of traffic in the area.

Steps include pacing shift changes at different times than other nearby industries, carpooling, and establishing an internal haul network that takes most of its dump trucks off public roads.

Sasol also pays the sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies to manage traffic.

Chief Deputy Guillory said he realizes people are frustrated, and that they are working as hard as they can to reduce traffic.

Sasol said it worked with state and local law authorities on improving traffic flow, and has spent more than $20 million of its own money on road improvements.

