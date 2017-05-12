Elizabeth claims Class C state championship in walk-off fashion

It took extra's, but the top-seeded Elizabeth Bulldogs walked off in the bottom of the 9th inning to beat Simpson 14-13 in the Class C state title.

It was a game for the ages, an offensive slugfest to say the least. Both teams combined for 37 hits, 27 runs, 302 total pitches, 106 total batters and 27 runners left on base.

"It was just one of those days, the ball is just flying off the bats for both squads," said Elizabeth head coach Rhon Morgan. It's a shame somebody had to lose this game. I feel bad for Simpson, they had a quality team there, but I sure am happy for my bulldogs."

After a one out triple by Ben Thornhill, head coach Rhon Morgan signaled for the old fashioned squeeze play and Cody Ware executed it to perfection down the first baseline to walk it off in extras.

"It was crazy," said first basemen Ben Thornhill. He told me the squeeze was coming and I know I had to get a good jump in and as soon as he went forward I gave it all I had."

Following the game sophomore Max Chamberlain was awarded the LSHAA's Class C Most Outstanding Player Award.

