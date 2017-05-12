Corps says Saltwater Barrier flood gates open since May 3

One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Ernest and College streets, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said. KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Residents upstream from the Saltwater Barrier often suspect their flooding problems are at least partly due to poor operation of the gates. However, officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dispute that. Sonny Mason is a retired operating engineer who's spent much of his life working on projects that help direct the flow of water. He lives next to Little Indian Bayou and says the area looked like a lake a week ago. Last two floods he says a su...
A 17-year-old from Westlake is the first of his kind at McNeese State University: he'll be graduating with an associate degree in general studies, with a 4.0 G.P.A, days before he even receives his high school diploma.
Some students were injured when a school bus was involved in an accident on Weaver Road between Ham Reid and Country Club roads Thursday morning, Calcasieu School Board officials said. All the children were checked out and some were treated for injuries, said Holly Holland, CPSB spokeswoman.
A group of students from St. Louis Catholic High School recently wrapped up a different kind of extracurricular activity: filming their own version of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."
So why remake the classic '80s comedy, which follows a suburban Chicago high school senior who ditches school one last time?
