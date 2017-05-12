Westlake student graduates college before high school

A 17-year-old from Westlake is the first of his kind at McNeese State University: he'll be graduating with an associate degree in general studies, with a 4.0 G.P.A, days before he even receives his high school diploma.

"I was a clown in high school," said soon-to-be graduate Joseph McKinney.

But still, McKinney will be among the 767 graduating students at the university's spring commencement, which will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 at Burton Coliseum.

"I kind of like challenges," he said.

McKinney said he credits Betty Anderson, dual enrollment program coordinator at McNeese, for getting him on the right track with just a year left in high school.

"He got his A.P. scores, and we started looking; and we added that, and then he took the CLEP test," said Anderson. "And he reviewed the book for almost two days, took the test and got those scores. And we started planning with him what it would take to go into chemical engineering."

For the past 17 years, Anderson has been helping high school students reach their academic goals by offering dual enrollment classes, both online and on-campus.

There are seven parishes, with a total of 32 high schools, that participate in the program. Last fall, close to 800 high school students participated in the program.

Anderson said dual enrollment is a great opportunity for students who would like to graduate early. She said it also helps save money in the long run.

McKinney's high school principal agrees with Anderson.

"You look at the budget crunch that the state's in, and they're cutting back on TOPS, and they're raising the standards for what kids have to do in order to get TOPS, this is perfect example right here. Before Joseph ever touches his TOPS money he's got two years down," said Dr. Jason VanMetre, Westlake High School principal.

And McKinney's family and his Westlake community couldn't be more proud.

"I think that really is indicative of his personality and his drive, the fact that he's going to show up to school every day and do what he has to do, no matter what, and no matter what the obstacles are," said Dr. VanMetre.

And for others who would like to follow in the 17-year-old's footsteps: "You gotta do all your homework," said McKinney. "You have to do all the homework."

McKinney will walk across the stage again on Wednesday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center to receive his high school diploma.

If you are interested in learning more about the dual enrollment/early admission program, you can contact Betty Anderson by phone at 337-475-5615 or by email at anderson@mcneese.edu.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.