Lake Charles high school students recreate 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

A group of students from St. Louis Catholic High School recently wrapped up a different kind of extracurricular activity: filming their own version of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

So why remake the classic '80s comedy, which follows a high school senior who ditches school one last time?

"My family had not seen it. My wife and I did, but my kids hadn't; and so we were watching it one weekend at home, and as I watching it I'm thinking that we might be able to pull this off," said Robbie Austin, media arts teacher for St. Louis High.

"So I approached the class," said Austin. "I didn't get the overwhelming welcome 'yes' that I thought I would, because I think they were just wondering how...'how are we going to pull off recreating it?' "

Well, they did it with a lot of hard work and dedication - even working a 12-hour day during their Easter break.

And on Thursday night, they got to show off their finished film to family and friends at an outdoor screening at the school.

