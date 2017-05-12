$1 million-plus drug seizure by Lafayette City Police - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

$1 million-plus drug seizure by Lafayette City Police

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Lafayette Police Department)
LAFAYETTE (KPLC) -

On May 11, the Lafayette Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) and K9 Unit in Lafayette located and seized 11,098 grams of cocaine, valued at $1,109,800, along with 1,853 Oxycodone tablets, valued at $55,590, according to the Lafayatte Police Department.

It's the largest known cocaine seizure in the history of the department.

Keirra Washington, 28, of Houston, Texas, was arrested by Lafayette Police and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics, said police.

The investigation is ongoing and will be concluded by the Lafayette Police Department, said police. 

