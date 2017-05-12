FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain has moved out and we are left with nothing but a beautiful weekend!

Earlier this morning we had a round of storms come through and even produced a tornado. Now that the rain has passed, we are not expecting any more rain the next few days. We will go into this weekend with beautiful weather!

The rain was caused by a cold front. With the front pushing through, that is turning our winds to the north. This will help cool temperatures temporarily overnight. Also, on Saturday, we are expecting less humid conditions, thanks to the cold front!

Over the weekend, we will have less humid conditions, but we will still be warm. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Saturday, but back up to the middle 80s on Sunday. The winds will be blowing out of the north for Saturday keeping the humidity lower. Sunday should also experience less humid conditions. No rain is expected through the weekend. We will have a very nice and sunny weekend for our Mother’s Day!

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s as we go through next week. The good news, we will be done with rain for the next few days! Monday will be sunny and warm. The humidity will be back on the rise, but it should still be a nice day! With all the sunshine, warm temperatures, and humid conditions, it will start to feel a lot like summer! This will continue through Tuesday as well and Wednesday as well.

By Thursday and Friday, we will see increased clouds. No significant rain is expected, however. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the middle 80s. Next weekend we are expecting a better chance for rain. It is only a 20% chance as of now, but it’s something to keep our eyes on. Temperatures will continue to stay warm and could see the upper 80s by next Sunday!

Summer is upon us, and the temperatures and humidity will justify!