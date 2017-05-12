School bus involved in accident Thursday morning - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

School bus involved in accident Thursday morning

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Two students were injured when a school bus was involved in an accident on Weaver Road between Ham Reid and Country Club roads Thursday morning, Calcasieu School Board officials said.

All the children were checked out and some were treated for injuries, said Holly Holland, CPSB spokeswoman. Two students were transported from the scene with minor injuries. Both are okay.

The students were on their way to school.

The school bus was struck by another driver, Holland said. The school bus driver was not at fault, she said.

