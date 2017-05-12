LCPD working fatal accident at intersection of College and Ernes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

LCPD working fatal accident at intersection of College and Ernest streets

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Ernest and College streets, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said.

KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

