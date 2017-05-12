Tornado believed to have touched down north of Fields in Beauregard

A tornado is believed to have touched down around 4 a.m. north of Fields in southwest Beauregard Parish Friday.

Officials with the National Weather Service say the tornado touched down near Raymond Spikes Road, which intersects with La. 109. The area is heavily wooded. So far, there have been no reports of damage.

The NWS sent out a survey team after seeing a Tornadic Debris Signature (TDS) on radar.

