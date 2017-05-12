Child visits Disney World through 'Give A Wish'

Children living in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana with rare diseases are getting the opportunity to live their dream.

Through Give A Wish, all proceeds go to helping children go on trips.

One little girl, Myli, recently returned from Disney World after the Give-A-Wish Foundation paid for her and her family to go see Mickey Mouse.

“It was a magical week for our daughter,” said Myli’s mom, Dakota Miller. “She was able to be a little girl. The Disney characters were so amazing with her, she loves the itsy bitsy spider so they did that with her and it was just so much fun and it was a magical week.”

A golf tournament benefiting the foundation is taking place Friday, May 12, at Coushatta Casino Resort's Koasati Pines Golf Course.

It costs around $6,000 to make one wish come true.

To donate or become a volunteer, call Paula Livingston at 337-794-5903 or visit its website, HERE.

