Child visits Disney World through 'Give A Wish' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Child visits Disney World through 'Give A Wish'

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
KINDER, LA (KPLC) -

Children living in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana with rare diseases are getting the opportunity to live their dream.

Through Give A Wish, all proceeds go to helping children go on trips.

One little girl, Myli, recently returned from Disney World after the Give-A-Wish Foundation paid for her and her family to go see Mickey Mouse.

“It was a magical week for our daughter,” said Myli’s mom, Dakota Miller. “She was able to be a little girl. The Disney characters were so amazing with her, she loves the itsy bitsy spider so they did that with her and it was just so much fun and it was a magical week.”

A golf tournament benefiting the foundation is taking place Friday, May 12, at Coushatta Casino Resort's Koasati Pines Golf Course.

It costs around $6,000 to make one wish come true.

To donate or become a volunteer, call Paula Livingston at 337-794-5903 or visit its website, HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC.  All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Child visits Disney World through 'Give A Wish'

    Child visits Disney World through 'Give A Wish'

    Friday, May 12 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:20:11 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Children in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana with rare diseases are getting the opportunity to live their dream. 

    More >>

    Children in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana with rare diseases are getting the opportunity to live their dream. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    LCPD working fatal accident at intersection of College and Ernest streets

    LCPD working fatal accident at intersection of College and Ernest streets

    Friday, May 12 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-05-12 16:33:23 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)

    One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Ernest and College streets, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said. KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Ernest and College streets, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said. KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Tornado believed to have touched down north of Fields in Beauregard

    Tornado believed to have touched down north of Fields in Beauregard

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:53 AM EDT2017-05-12 15:53:36 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A tornado is believed to have touched down around 4 a.m. north of Fields in southwest Beauregard Parish Friday. Officials with the National Weather Service say the tornado touched down near Raymond Spikes Road, which intersects with La. 109. The area is heavily wooded. So far, there have been no reports of damage. The NWS sent out a survey team after seeing Tornadic Debris Signature (TDS) on radar. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    A tornado is believed to have touched down around 4 a.m. north of Fields in southwest Beauregard Parish Friday. Officials with the National Weather Service say the tornado touched down near Raymond Spikes Road, which intersects with La. 109. The area is heavily wooded. So far, there have been no reports of damage. The NWS sent out a survey team after seeing Tornadic Debris Signature (TDS) on radar. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly