UPDATE: Storms quickly move out; sun already returning

Following a very active morning of storms and even some severe weather including one tornado warning issued at 3:57 AM for Beauregard Parish, the weather has greatly improved. If you are just waking up, all you will notice are wet sidewalks with sun in the sky.

Thankfully there were no reports of any damage as a result of that tornado warned storm that looked like it could have been producing a tornado on radar near the Fields community of SW Beauregard Parish at one point around 4:00 a.m.

Weather watcher rainfall totals of 1 to 1.5 inches were reported across parts of Beauregard, Allen and Calcasieu parishes this morning with the back edge of the rain moving east of Jeff Davis Parish by 9:00 a.m.

Storms are now affecting parts of south central and southeastern Louisiana with a threat of continued heavy rain that will pose a risk for some flash flooding later this morning and afternoon for areas east of Lafayette, toward Baton Rouge, Hammond and New Orleans.

As our weather improves, the sunshine will warm temperatures back up into the middle 80s by this afternoon with winds shifting to out of the NW between 10 and 15 mph.

This wind shift will gradually push in drier air with lowering humidity levels for tonight and this weekend.

If your plans involve outdoor activities this evening, the weather will cooperate with temperatures falling into the 70s after sunset, eventually dropping into the 60s overnight into early Saturday morning.

The weekend will be marked with a more pleasant feel with lower humidity but with sunny and warm afternoons in the middle 80s.

A big ridge of high pressure aloft will build over the next several days stifling out any rain chances through at least late next week.

Have a great Friday and enjoy the weekend ahead!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry