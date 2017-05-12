Freebie Friday: Children's Day, car show, comedy date night

Looking for something to do this weekend? Don't have a lot of money to spend? We've got you covered in this week's Freebie Friday report.

This week we feature two events for the family - and a date night!



Children's Day at the CVB on Saturday from 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M.



The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau is celebrating National Tourism Week and that means Children's Day at the bureau on north Lakeshore Drive on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.



You will find games, activities, exhibits and more. Gumbeaux Gator, the area's Goodwill Ambassador, will be on hand to greet you and your family.



Food and refreshments will be served. Admission is free.



Seven Slot Society Car Show on Saturday at 10:00 A.M.

Think Contraband Days is over? Not quite!



The 20th Annual Seven Slot Society Car Show will take place Saturday on the festival grounds.



You will see classic cars, hot rods, motorcycles and more and you and the kids can all get in free.



All proceeds from the event will go to the City of Refuge homeless shelter in Vinton.



Gates open at 10:00 A.M. and winners will be announced at 3:00 P.M.



Sunday Funnies Open Mic Comedy Night at Luna Live on Sunday from 8:00-10:00 P.M.



Ready for a parents night out?



Luna Live is hosting a Sunday Funnies Open Mic Comedy Night on Sunday from 8:00-10:00 P.M.



The show features seasoned veterans, new comers, and surprise guests.



Admission is free.



