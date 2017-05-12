Mom to Many: 100 kids and counting

Looking for something to do this weekend and don't have a lot of money to spend? KPLC's Britney Glaser has you covered in this week's Freebie Friday report, featuring two events for the family and a date night!More >>
Mother's Day is Sunday and one Lake Charles mom will be the center of many people's celebrations! That's because she has mothered 100 boys and counting. KPLC's Britney Glaser introduces us to 82-year-old Easter Belizare.More >>
A new search engine called truepeoplesearch.com is comprised of information you may not want the world to have.More >>
A broken line of thunderstorms will push through Southwest Louisiana before sunrise today. Severe weather isn’t likely although storms will produce heavy downpours, lightning and the possibility of some small dime sized hail. The highest rain chances today will between 5:00 AM and 8:00 AM as the line moves through.More >>
After last week's severe storms slammed Southwest Louisiana, one restaurant in downtown Lake Charles is fighting back. The Villa opened just four months ago on Pujo Street, but flooded when its drains overflowed last Wednesday. Mike Sperandeo, owner of the Villa, recounted the day his restaurant flooded. "It was a situation that couldn't be remedied until the rain subsided," Sperandeo said. "We just sat here and watched the waters rise and tried to squeegee out as muc...More >>
