WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 'TruePeopleSearch' engine

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: TruePeopleSearch website)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The suspect in the Sunday night Pinederosa Park shooting in Westlake is in custody this morning.

Authorities are searching for three suspects who broke into Cancun Mexican Restaurant on Ryan Street over the weekend.

There's no word yet on possible charges against a man who shot two law enforcement officers in Central Louisiana.

After last week's severe storms slammed Southwest Louisiana, one restaurant in downtown Lake Charles is fighting back.

A new search engine called "TruePeopleSearch" is comprised of information you may not want the world to have.

Some hikes can lead you to surprising places. Dave McNamara takes us to Sicily Island in Catahoula Parish, in this week's Heart of Louisiana.

Plus, new rules for school lunches are taking effect in the fall.

And a historic site has been demolished in Lake Charles and many community members showed up to pick through what they could. 

In weather, a broken line of thunderstorms will push through Southwest Louisiana before sunrise today. Severe weather isn’t likely although storms will produce heavy downpours, lightning and the possibility of some small dime sized hail. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

