Search engine shows people where you live

A new search engine called truepeoplesearch.com is comprised of information you may not want the world to have.More >>
A new search engine called truepeoplesearch.com is comprised of information you may not want the world to have.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
A broken line of thunderstorms will push through Southwest Louisiana before sunrise today. Severe weather isn’t likely although storms will produce heavy downpours, lightning and the possibility of some small dime sized hail. The highest rain chances today will between 5:00 AM and 8:00 AM as the line moves through.More >>
A broken line of thunderstorms will push through Southwest Louisiana before sunrise today. Severe weather isn’t likely although storms will produce heavy downpours, lightning and the possibility of some small dime sized hail. The highest rain chances today will between 5:00 AM and 8:00 AM as the line moves through.More >>
After last week's severe storms slammed Southwest Louisiana, one restaurant in downtown Lake Charles is fighting back. The Villa opened just four months ago on Pujo Street, but flooded when its drains overflowed last Wednesday. Mike Sperandeo, owner of the Villa, recounted the day his restaurant flooded. "It was a situation that couldn't be remedied until the rain subsided," Sperandeo said. "We just sat here and watched the waters rise and tried to squeegee out as muc...More >>
After last week's severe storms slammed Southwest Louisiana, one restaurant in downtown Lake Charles is fighting back. The Villa opened just four months ago on Pujo Street, but flooded when its drains overflowed last Wednesday. Mike Sperandeo, owner of the Villa, recounted the day his restaurant flooded. "It was a situation that couldn't be remedied until the rain subsided," Sperandeo said. "We just sat here and watched the waters rise and tried to squeegee out as muc...More >>
New rules are coming for school lunches. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the move aims to "make school meals great again" by giving schools more flexibility. Cafeteria workers at Cypress Cove Elementary in Carlyss are working to prepare today's lunch, chili and cheese with baked potatoes. But when it comes to what the students like to eat, it's pretty simple. "Pizza," said cafeteria manager, Laura Bergeron. "They love hamburgers, ...More >>
New rules are coming for school lunches. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the move aims to "make school meals great again" by giving schools more flexibility. Cafeteria workers at Cypress Cove Elementary in Carlyss are working to prepare today's lunch, chili and cheese with baked potatoes. But when it comes to what the students like to eat, it's pretty simple. "Pizza," said cafeteria manager, Laura Bergeron. "They love hamburgers, ...More >>