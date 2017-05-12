Search engine shows people where you live

A new search engine called truepeoplesearch.com is comprised of information you may not want the world to have.

The free site offers your personal information including an image of where you live, your family members, phone numbers and past addresses.

By typing in just a name, you can search anyone in the world.

Because the site is free, anyone can access it.

Not only is it dangerous for this information to be on the web, law enforcement says you are most likely the one who put it there.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said, "Anytime you sign up at a particular store, or a new website, a new credit card and you do your login, they sell your info, so you have to do a little checking on your own."

As unsettling as it may be, you can delete your information on the site by clicking the privacy link listed at the bottom of the page, agreeing to the privacy policy, ensuring the site you're not a robot and within a few hours, your information should be deleted.

