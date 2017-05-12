FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Early morning storms quickly push through today

A broken line of thunderstorms will push through Southwest Louisiana before sunrise today.

Severe weather isn’t likely although storms will produce heavy downpours, lightning and the possibility of some small dime sized hail.

The highest rain chances today will between 5:00 AM and 8:00 AM as the line moves through.

Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch will be likely in the heaviest storms that move through very early this morning.

The timing of these storms in the very morning hours will leave most of our Friday dry, with rain chances dropping off exponentially after sunrise and some sun returning by afternoon.

The cooler and less humid air will lag a bit with afternoon highs surging into the middle 80s.

The evening looks great with mostly clear and quiet conditions and temperatures in the 70s after sunset, continuing to cool down into the lower 60s after midnight.

The forecast looks wonderful for the weekend with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday and while it will be warm in the afternoons, the lower humidity will make up the difference!

Warm and dry weather continues into the next week with humidity returning mid-week along with the chance of a few afternoon showers by next Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry