Downtown restaurant fighting back after severe flood

After last week's severe storms slammed Southwest Louisiana, one restaurant in downtown Lake Charles is fighting back.

The Villa opened just four months ago on Pujo Street, but flooded when its drains overflowed last Wednesday. Mike Sperandeo, owner of the Villa, recounted the day his restaurant flooded.

"It was a situation that couldn't be remedied until the rain subsided," Sperandeo said. "We just sat here and watched the waters rise and tried to squeegee out as much as we could."

The water rose enough to completely destroy his first floor wood floors. He and his crew were able to salvage wine and most of the furniture.

"It was disheartening," Sperandeo said. "The labor of love that went into restoring this old building took the better part of nine months to get it from point A to point B."

According to Sperandeo, the employees at his restaurant will be paid, since they cannot work during restoration.

"Checks are being passed out to my employees tomorrow (Friday)," Sperandeo said. "We are going to take care of them; they're extremely good at what they do."

To prevent this flooding from occurring again, Sperandeo plans to add an extra layer of security to his floors.

"We're going to have caps in the drains that prevent waters from coming up during heavy rain," Sperandeo said.

And despite having to shut down to repair his restaurant, Sperandeo is no novice to running restaurants.

"This isn't my first rodeo," he said. "We can't wait to do it (re-open) again. My staff is chomping at the bit to get back in here and do it once more."

Sperandeo said he is meeting with the owners of the building Friday. He hopes to be back in business in about a month.

