Changes coming soon to school lunches

New rules are coming for school lunches.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the move aims to "make school meals great again" by giving schools more flexibility.

Cafeteria workers at Cypress Cove Elementary in Carlyss are working to prepare today's lunch: chili and cheese with baked potatoes.

But when it comes to what the students like to eat, it's pretty simple.

"Pizza," said Laura Bergeron, cafeteria manager for Cypress Cove Elementary. "They love hamburgers, and they like home-cooked meals like rice and gravy meals."

But Bergeron says that meals do need more flavor. And that flavor for foods could be coming soon.

That's after Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue revamped the nutritional rules championed by former first lady Michelle Obama.

"This proclamation to us in Calcasieu Parish will definitely give the child nutrition program more flexibility to provide helpful flavorful meals that our children will hopefully enjoy, and increase our participation," said Child Nutrition Program Director Jacqueline Richard.

The USDA is making changes in three areas: whole grains, sodium and milk.

Schools won't have to cut salt in meals. They'll also be able to serve fewer whole grains, and will be allowed to serve 1 percent milk, rather than only nonfat milk.

"The big losers are the children who will have less healthy meals," said Marion Nestle with New York University. "The winners will be the makers of processed foods and processed food products sold to schools."

But Leeida Robinson is concerned about health and fitness and questions the new guidelines.

"For the schools to add more sodium to the food - and here we are trying to regulate our food chain - and ask producers to cut back in sodium, why would the schools go to more sodium," said Robinson. "I think that's a lose-lose situation."

But Richard believes this move will be something children will enjoy.

"I think they will be excited with some of the new products that we can offer, some of the new recipes we can modify looking ahead," she said.

But the main goal is to make sure children have healthy, good-tasting food that won't end up going to waste.

The new rules are expected to take effect in the fall.

To read the proclamation, click HERE.

