CONSIDER THIS: Never pass up an opportunity to see Mom

Just a heads up here, Mother's Day is this Sunday!

It's time now to make plans to show your appreciation to the significant Moms in your life. I'm blessed that my own mother is still with us, I love her dearly. And my wife is an amazing mother to our daughter, I have to think she learned that from her own Mom.

Less than two weeks ago my sweet mother-in-law passed away. She was a wonderful, beautiful, incredible lady and we are missing her greatly. I suppose our Mother's Day this year will be a little sadder than in some years past, as it will be for many of you also.

But Glenda's sudden and unexpected passing helps reinforce something for the rest of us that we should already know – never pass up an opportunity to see your Mom, to call her, to let her know you are thinking about her.

Mothers have a pretty tough job, I'm guessing mine would tell you that about putting up with me and my sisters. So to all of you who are mothers, or are about to be, KPLC Salutes you and wishes you a happy Mother's Day!

And to Glenda, we love you and we miss you.

