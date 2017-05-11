Two indicted in connection with robbery, beating of store clerk

An Oakdale woman was sentenced last week to 12 months and one day in prison for receiving bribes for smuggling cell phones and tobacco into the Federal Correctional Institution at Oakdale, said Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook on Thursday, May 11. Billie A. Holmes, 55, of Oakdale, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter on one count of bribery of a public official. Holmes was also sentenced to two years of supervised release. According to the January ...More >>
A Lake Charles couple was arrested Wednesday in Baton Rouge on suspicion of driving to the city in February to attack the man's other girlfriend for "running her mouth" on social media, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
A suspect in a shooting at Pinederosa Park Sunday evening has turned himself. Stephen M. Guynes, 41, turned himself in at Calcasieu Correctional Center a little after 10 a.m. Thursday, defense attorney Ginger Vidrine said. Guynes turned himself in "out of respect for authority and not as an admittance of wrong-doing," Vidrine said. Westlake Chief of Police Chris Wilrye confirmed that Guynes has turned himself in. Guynes is charged with attempted first-degree mur...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has discontinued all recreational boating restrictions for the Calcasieu River, the Police Jury announced on Thursday.
An emergency declaration closing parts of the river was issued last week due to high water from heavy rainfall.More >>
Two Lafayette men were indicted Thursday in connection with a Jan. 4 incident in which a convenience store on La. 397 was robbed and a clerk was pistol-whipped. Colby A. Comeaux, 20, and Eli Celestine, 23, each face one count of armed robbery with a firearm. Celestine also faces a charge of aggravated battery. Authorities with the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office said Comeaux and Celestine entered the store around 2:10 a.m. Jan. 4, pistol-whipped the clerk, then left with money, merchandi...More >>
