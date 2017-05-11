Two indicted in connection with robbery, beating of store clerk

Two Lafayette men were indicted Thursday in connection with a Jan. 4 incident in which a convenience store on La. 397 was robbed and a clerk was pistol-whipped.

Colby A. Comeaux, 20, and Eli Celestine, 23, each face one count of armed robbery with a firearm. Celestine also faces a charge of aggravated battery.

Authorities with the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office said Comeaux and Celestine entered the store around 2:10 a.m. Jan. 4, pistol-whipped the clerk, then left with money, merchandise and property belonging to the clerk.

The two were arrested later in the month after authorities released surveillance photos.

