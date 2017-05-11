Lake Charles couple accused of attacking Baton Rouge woman for ' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles couple accused of attacking Baton Rouge woman for 'running her mouth' on social media

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE (AP) -

A Lake Charles couple was arrested Wednesday in Baton Rouge on suspicion of driving to the city in February to attack the man's other girlfriend for "running her mouth" on social media, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Jordy Johnson, 31, parked outside his Baton Rouge girlfriend's home on the afternoon of Feb. 26 and texted her to come outside - where it turned out that Johnson's other girlfriend, 27-year-old Holly Simien, was waiting to attack her, according to the arrest affidavit.

Simien knocked the victim unconscious and broke her nose, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police that Johnson sat in the vehicle and appeared to be videotaping the assault.

Before the attack, the victim had been involved in a relationship with Johnson, which had resulted in arguments between Simien and the victim via text messages.

The victim also showed police an Instagram video Johnson and Simien posted the day of the attack, in which Johnson says he and Simien were headed to Baton Rouge with the intent to batter the victim at her residence because she continued "running her mouth."   

Johnson and Simien were booked in a parish jail on charges of second-degree battery.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

