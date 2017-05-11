FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another mild night with scattered showers Friday morning

Another warm night is in store for tonight. Temperatures may not fall out of the 70s in a few areas, especially south of I-10. We will have mostly cloudy skies, with showers possible. Around sunrise is when the rain chances increase.

On Friday, we will have a cold front come through bringing the rain. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. However, the best chance of rain comes in the morning. We are not expecting any severe weather with this system, but we will have the possibility of heavy downpours at times. The rain should make its way out by the afternoon. Then the sun will come out and we will have a nice evening. Temperatures will still be warm and humid, but will begin to cool a little overnight into the lower 60s.

By next weekend we will have slightly less humid conditions, but we will still be warm. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Saturday, but back up to the middle 80s on Sunday. The winds will be blowing out of the north for Saturday keeping the humidity slightly lower, but will turn back to the south on Sunday. We will have a very nice and sunny weekend for our Mother’s Day!

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s as we go through next week. The good news, we will be done with rain for the next few days! Monday will be sunny and warm. The humidity will be back on the rise, but it should still be a nice day! With all the sunshine, warm temperatures, and humid conditions, it will start to feel a lot like summer! This will continue through Tuesday will clouds slowly filling in. There is a slight chance of showers on Wednesday, but not a whole lot of rain is expected. Rain chances decrease again heading into next weekend.

Summer is upon us, and the temperatures and humidity will justify!