Lafayette man who double-billed CPSB for leased copiers sentenced to 3 years in prison

By KPLC Digital Staff
A Lafayette man who double-billed the Calcasieu School Board for leased copiers has been sentenced to three years in prison

Leonard Espree, 53, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter Friday to 37 months in prison on one count of mail fraud.

Espree was ordered to pay $197,387.78 in restitution to the school board and other businesses. How much of that was stolen from the school board was not released.

Espree, who pleaded guilty on on Jan. 12, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Espree, a contractor who provided and serviced copiers for the CPSB, sent a letter in November 2011 announcing the refinancing of leases on equipment. He intentionally misidentified some of the office equipment, leading to some of the equipment being leased twice, according to the plea deal.

