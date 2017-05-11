SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS - LCPD searching for suspects in burglary of local restaurant

On Sunday, May 7, 2017 at approximately 9:25 p.m. the Lake Charles Police Department was assigned to 4001 Ryan Street, Cancun MexicanMore >>
A warning about animal bites and your children after a local toddler was recently bitten by a raccoon. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to a pediatrician about how best to treat animal bites.More >>
A Lake Charles man who served in the Navy at the end of World War 2 later served during the early days of testing for the hydrogen bomb. Self was only 17 when he signed up with the U.S. Navy in the waning days of World War 2. It was May 1945. Years later, during the Korean War, Marvin found himself in the Pacific observing the first test of a hydrogen bomb. "It was 1951. The Korean War was going on. We suspect Russia was spying on us." Self was stationed ...More >>
It's been a week since Southwest Louisiana was severely flooded by heavy rains. Crawfish farmers are paying a heavy price. Jody Galley is the owner and operator of Galley Crawfish, a crawfish farm in Pine Island. He said no crawfish farmers in the state were prepared for the rain that drenched Southwest Louisiana. "All of the farmers in the crawfish business, none of us was prepared," Galley said. "You drop 13 inches of rain in a short period of time, it fills these t...More >>
