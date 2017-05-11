SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS - LCPD searching for suspects in burglary of local restaurant

Authorities are searching for three suspects who broke into Cancun Mexican Restaurant on Ryan Street over the weekend.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman, said the incident happened around 5:11 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Two white females and one white male forced entry into the restaurant and stole various items.

Video surveillance captured the three suspects inside the business and the two female suspects can be heard referring to the male suspect as, “Cookie”, Kraus said. Also in the audio, the suspects acknowledged the business was closed, that there were cameras within the restaurant and that they needed to leave before the police arrive.

LCPD has released still photos taken from the surveillance video.

Kraus asked anyone with information to call Sgt. Jeff Keenum at 337-491-1311 or email him at jkeenum@cityoflc.us.

