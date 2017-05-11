Suspect in Pinederosa Park shooting surrenders to authorities - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Suspect in Pinederosa Park shooting surrenders to authorities

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Stephen Guynes (Source: Westlake Police Department) Stephen Guynes (Source: Westlake Police Department)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

A suspect in a shooting at Pinederosa Park Sunday evening has turned himself.

Stephen M. Guynes, 41, turned himself in at Calcasieu Correctional Center a little after 10 a.m. Thursday, defense attorney Ginger Vidrine said.

Guynes turned himself in "out of respect for authority and not as an admittance of wrong-doing," Vidrine said.

Westlake Chief of Police Chris Wilrye confirmed that Guynes has turned himself in. Guynes is charged with attempted first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of a dangerous weapon.

Guynes is the second person arrested in connection with the incident. Authorities say a confrontation between motorcycle clubs preceded the shooting in which two people were injured. Westlake police announced Monday that they were searching for Guynes.

Sulphur man Christopher Bryan McGowan, 30, was arrested Wednesday on charges of accessory to attempted first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy.

