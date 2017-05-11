Warning about animal bites after raccoon bites toddler

Surviving a cancer when young may leave some women with another health issue: An increased risk for certain pregnancy complications.More >>
Surviving a cancer when young may leave some women with another health issue: An increased risk for certain pregnancy complications.More >>
Young adults with HIV who get treatment are living longer in North America and Europe, a new study finds.More >>
Young adults with HIV who get treatment are living longer in North America and Europe, a new study finds.More >>
Commonly used painkillers such as Motrin, Advil and Aleve might increase your risk for heart attack, even in the first week of use, a new study suggests.More >>
Commonly used painkillers such as Motrin, Advil and Aleve might increase your risk for heart attack, even in the first week of use, a new study suggests.More >>
U.S. women traveling to areas where the Zika virus is circulating might be less likely to be infected than expected, but risk remains, a new study suggests.More >>
U.S. women traveling to areas where the Zika virus is circulating might be less likely to be infected than expected, but risk remains, a new study suggests.More >>
Where you live appears to play a role in your risk of cancer, a new analysis suggests.More >>
Where you live appears to play a role in your risk of cancer, a new analysis suggests.More >>