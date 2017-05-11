FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds thicken as the humidity rises with rain on the way for Friday

Temperatures outside are a few degrees warmer than yesterday with much higher humidity creating a very muggy feel as you step out the door this morning on your way to work or school.

We’re see more clouds than sunshine in the forecast today with rain chances very low at only 10% through the afternoon.

Clouds hang around this evening keeping temperatures warm as a front continues to move across Central Texas overnight, pushing closer to SW Louisiana Friday morning.

There will likely be some scattered showers and storms around the area for your morning commute on Friday with rain chances at 40% tomorrow morning through the early part of the afternoon as the front moves through.

The rain and storms tomorrow look to remain very scattered and unorganized in coverage and severe weather does not look likely for our area, although a couple storms could produce briefly heavy downpours and perhaps some small hail.

Rain will come to an end altogether by late Friday afternoon with skies clearing out during the evening as the front moves east.

Forecast rainfall amounts of under 1 inch will mean no additional flooding concerns

We’ll see no noticeable cooldown other than a drop in humidity over the weekend which will allow for nighttime lows to fall back in the 50s and 60s with afternoon highs warming back into the 80s.

High pressure will return keeping sunshine in the forecast through the start of the next work-week with the possibility of some rain returning by late next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

