WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Jefferson Davis Monument

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Jefferson Davis Monument

By KPLC Digital Staff
Jefferson Davis Monument (Source: Wikipedia) Jefferson Davis Monument (Source: Wikipedia)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

There's now an arrest connected to Sunday night's shooting in a Westlake park. But it's not the accused gunman.

It’s been exactly one month since the Sulphur City Council came together and proposed that the mayor receives a $10,000 annual raise. But it’s something Mayor Chris Duncan has been against since the very beginning.

After last week's severe storms swamped much of Southwest Louisiana, some crawfish farmers are struggling to make up for lost sales.

Plus, a woman shot nine times in a domestic violence dispute has prompted an art walk in Lake Charles.

And a large group of protestors and supporters behind barricades are looking on in New Orleans this morning, as crews prepared to take down the Jefferson Davis Monument

In weather, we will have partly cloudy skies today with the sun peeking through at times. It will be warm and muggy, yet dry throughout the day with no rain. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s for the high. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

