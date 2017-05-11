WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Jefferson Davis Monument

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
A Lake Charles man who served in the Navy at the end of World War 2 later served during the early days of testing for the hydrogen bomb. Self was only 17 when he signed up with the U.S. Navy in the waning days of World War 2. It was May 1945. Years later, during the Korean War, Marvin found himself in the Pacific observing the first test of a hydrogen bomb. "It was 1951. The Korean War was going on. We suspect Russia was spying on us." Self was stationed ...More >>
It's been a week since Southwest Louisiana was severely flooded by heavy rains. Crawfish farmers are paying a heavy price. Jody Galley is the owner and operator of Galley Crawfish, a crawfish farm in Pine Island. He said no crawfish farmers in the state were prepared for the rain that drenched Southwest Louisiana. "All of the farmers in the crawfish business, none of us was prepared," Galley said. "You drop 13 inches of rain in a short period of time, it fills these t...More >>
It’s been exactly one month since Sulphur’s city council came together and proposed that the mayor receive a $10,000 annual raise. But it’s something mayor Chris Duncan has been against since the very beginning. “They asked me my opinion, I gave them my opinion, but they’re the governing body of the city,” he said. Mayor Duncan has expressed that he believes that money should go towards public employees, and also believes th...More >>
Lake Charles has been buzzing about the new "super" Kroger on Country Club Road for months and it doesn't disappoint. It's one 100,000 square feet of everything you could need including 18 gas pumps, a Starbucks, and a two-lane drive-thru pharmacy. You can order freshly prepared food in the store and even sit down to enjoy in the dining area. It has an incredible community focus. Local artists were commissioned to paint a mural. The store has a...More >>
