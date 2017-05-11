Lake Charles man witnessed first test of hydrogen bomb - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man witnessed first test of hydrogen bomb

KPLC-TV KPLC-TV
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man who served in the Navy at the end of World War 2 later served during the early days of testing for the hydrogen bomb. Self was only 17 when he signed up with the U.S. Navy in the waning days of World War 2. It was May 1945.  Years later, during the Korean War, Marvin found himself in the Pacific observing the first test of a hydrogen bomb.

"It was 1951. The Korean War was going on. We suspect Russia was spying on us." 
 
Self was stationed near the Marshal Islands at Enewetak (N-O-wee-tock Atoll) observing a historic occasion.

"We were all standing around. It went off like daylight early in the morning. It was just a big flash. Several seconds later, the sound waves hit, knocking several people down. "

Self says not everyone in the region knew what was being test.

"When they got to zero, it was detonated. It lit the sky up for miles. Ships 30, 40 and 50 miles away saw the flash. We told them a tanker of fuel had exploded because they didn't want them to know."

He said the entire operation affected him the rest of his life.

"I knew some of the things that could happen, you know, if we weren't careful. I think it made me appreciate life more. "

After his military service, Marvin Self went on to an oilfield career with Magcobar drilling fluids. He turns 90 on May 28. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Jefferson Davis Monument

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Jefferson Davis Monument

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:34 AM EDT2017-05-11 10:34:02 GMT
    Jefferson Davis Monument (Source: Wikipedia)Jefferson Davis Monument (Source: Wikipedia)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles man witnessed first test of hydrogen bomb

    Lake Charles man witnessed first test of hydrogen bomb

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:33 AM EDT2017-05-11 09:33:01 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    A Lake Charles man who served in the Navy at the end of World War 2 later served during the early days of testing for the hydrogen bomb. Self was only 17 when he signed up with the U.S. Navy in the waning days of World War 2. It was May 1945.  Years later, during the Korean War, Marvin found himself in the Pacific observing the first test of a hydrogen bomb. "It was 1951. The Korean War was going on. We suspect Russia was spying on us."    Self was stationed ...

    More >>

    A Lake Charles man who served in the Navy at the end of World War 2 later served during the early days of testing for the hydrogen bomb. Self was only 17 when he signed up with the U.S. Navy in the waning days of World War 2. It was May 1945.  Years later, during the Korean War, Marvin found himself in the Pacific observing the first test of a hydrogen bomb. "It was 1951. The Korean War was going on. We suspect Russia was spying on us."    Self was stationed ...

    More >>

  • Recent severe storms damage crawfish stock

    Recent severe storms damage crawfish stock

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:27:58 GMT
    Source: KPLCSource: KPLC

    It's been a week since Southwest Louisiana was severely flooded by heavy rains. Crawfish farmers are paying a heavy price. Jody Galley is the owner and operator of Galley Crawfish, a crawfish farm in Pine Island. He said no crawfish farmers in the state were prepared for the rain that drenched Southwest Louisiana. "All of the farmers in the crawfish business, none of us was prepared," Galley said. "You drop 13 inches of rain in a short period of time, it fills these t...

    More >>

    It's been a week since Southwest Louisiana was severely flooded by heavy rains. Crawfish farmers are paying a heavy price. Jody Galley is the owner and operator of Galley Crawfish, a crawfish farm in Pine Island. He said no crawfish farmers in the state were prepared for the rain that drenched Southwest Louisiana. "All of the farmers in the crawfish business, none of us was prepared," Galley said. "You drop 13 inches of rain in a short period of time, it fills these t...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly