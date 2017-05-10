Recent severe storms damage crawfish stock - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Recent severe storms damage crawfish stock

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's been a week since Southwest Louisiana was severely flooded by heavy rains. Crawfish farmers are paying a heavy price.

Jody Galley is the owner and operator of Galley Crawfish, a crawfish farm in Pine Island. He said no crawfish farmers in the state were prepared for the rain that drenched Southwest Louisiana.

"All of the farmers in the crawfish business, none of us was prepared," Galley said. "You drop 13 inches of rain in a short period of time, it fills these things up more than they can handle."

Galley says some ponds are still too full for farming.

"They've lost everything where they won't be able to get back in and fish these ponds," Galley said. "Them guys will be done for the season now."

Galley also said that the quality of the crawfish has decreased due to the now lost ponds.

"Some of these ponds that were lost may have been what was catching your bigger crawfish, your nicer crawfish," Galley said.

Galley estimates that he lost 90 percent of his crawfish following the storm.

"I can put 160 sacks of crawfish in my truck on a good day," Galley said. "Following the flood, I fit 15 to 20 sacks in my truck."

