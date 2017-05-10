Gators on the Geaux

It's been a week since Southwest Louisiana was severely flooded by heavy rains. Crawfish farmers are paying a heavy price. Jody Galley is the owner and operator of Galley Crawfish, a crawfish farm in Pine Island. He said no crawfish farmers in the state were prepared for the rain that drenched Southwest Louisiana. "All of the farmers in the crawfish business, none of us was prepared," Galley said. "You drop 13 inches of rain in a short period of time, it fills these t...