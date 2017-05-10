Special meeting scheduled next Monday to override Sulphur mayor' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Special meeting scheduled next Monday to override Sulphur mayor's pay raise veto

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

It’s been exactly one month since the Sulphur City Council came together and proposed that the mayor receive a $10,000 annual raise. But it’s something Mayor Chris Duncan has been against since the very beginning.

“They asked me my opinion. I gave them my opinion; but they’re the governing body of the city,” he said. 

Mayor Duncan has expressed that he believes that money should go towards public employees, and also believes the raise is too high.

“The amount of money going to 90, I feel, is above and beyond the range of a mayor in this size city, across the state, and across the nation,” said Duncan. 

But members of the council disagree.

Council member Randy Favre has spent time examining the numbers and says the $10,000 raise is actually less than what the mayor should be getting.  

“We’re doing 12-and-a-half percent verses what the employees, with their longevity, that they get every year. Plus, their cost-of-living raise would have been right at 27 percent. So that’s why we decided that that’s not fair to do that," said Favre. 

Favre and council member Stuart Moss also agree that this raise is something that’s been long overdue.  

“I think that raise has to proactively be done right now because if not it wouldn’t come back up until the year 2022," said Moss. "That’s a long time for a position to not have any type of raise.”

Mayor Duncan vetoed the approved ordinance Friday, which means a special meeting will be held soon to override the decision.

While Mayor Duncan and the council don’t agree on this pay raise, they do want to make sure they can move forward and work together for the city of Sulphur, and Moss believes that starts with making sure that position is paid properly.

“We need to make sure that we have the right pay for the person sitting in the mayor’s chair, whoever that is," said Moss. "I’m not casting the votes. I’m just trying to make sure that we are protecting that position with the compensation.”

On Monday, May 15 the council will be meeting at 5 p.m. to override the mayor’s veto.

If approved, the $10,000 raise wouldn’t go into effect until the newly elected mayor takes office in 2018.

