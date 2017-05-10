New Kroger draws crowds on opening day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New Kroger draws crowds on opening day

(Source: Kroger) (Source: Kroger)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles has been buzzing about the new "super" Kroger on Country Club Road for months and it doesn't disappoint.

It's 100,000-square feet of everything you could need, including 18 gas pumps, a Starbucks, and a two-lane drive-thru pharmacy. 

You can order freshly prepared food in the store and even sit down to enjoy in the dining area. 

It has an incredible community focus. Local artists were commissioned to paint a mural.

The store has actually added more than 200 new jobs to the area, employing more than 260 people.

Not only are there a lot of healthy and fresh options, but most of it is locally produced products, from beer and wine to seafood and other meats.

All of the excess products at the end of the day are given to Second Harvest Food Bank. 

This Kroger location is open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. 

