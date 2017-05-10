New Kroger draws crowds on opening day

Lake Charles has been buzzing about the new "super" Kroger on Country Club Road for months and it doesn't disappoint. It's one 100,000 square feet of everything you could need including 18 gas pumps, a Starbucks, and a two-lane drive-thru pharmacy. You can order freshly prepared food in the store and even sit down to enjoy in the dining area. It has an incredible community focus. Local artists were commissioned to paint a mural. The store has a...More >>
The Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested in Fenton Monday and charged with promoting prostitution has a history that includes allegations of misconduct and a misdemeanor conviction for pulling a gun during a traffic incident in Beaumont, Texas. Arthur Lee Phillips Sr., 50, has also been accused of misconduct while a detective with the Welsh Police Department in 2010. Alfred works as a deputy for the Ville Platte City Marshal's Office and part time for the Chataignier Police Departmen...More >>
Monday, May 15 kicks off National Police Week, which honors law enforcement officers who've lost their lives in the line of duty. To start off the week, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office continues a tradition by performing annual deputy inspections, followed by an award ceremony.More >>
Another warm night is in store for tonight. Temperatures may not fall out of the 70s in a few areas. We will not see any rain, but will have mostly cloudy skies. With the southerly winds, it will also be a muggy and humid night out. Thursday will be almost an exact replica of today. We will have partly cloudy skies with the sun peeking through at times. It will be warm and muggy, yet dry throughout the day with no rain. We will still have southerly winds keeping us warm humid.More >>
