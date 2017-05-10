CPSO awards detective "Deputy of the Year"

Monday, May 15 kicks off National Police Week, which honors law enforcement officers who've lost their lives in the line of duty. To start off the week, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office continues a tradition by performing annual deputy inspections, followed by an award ceremony.

"We do this once a year to take pride in the work we do for the community," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "But also, to show them that we're paying attention, we want to make sure you look sharp and look good in representing this department."

Mancuso said he couldn't be prouder of the men and women who serve.

"These deputies are amazing," said Mancuso. "They do so much work that's not expected of them."

The award ceremony began at 10:30 a.m., with awards going to all divisions. Twelve awards were given in total.

Detective Derek Goss was the winner of the "Deputy of the Year" award. Goss said it was unexpected, but he is grateful for the award.

"It's not an award you expect to get, but when you receive it, it's heartwarming," said Goss.

Goss has been dealing with a family medical situation in the past year, but those who work with him say it didn't show in his work.

"On his own, without the personal tragedy in his life, he would've been deserving of the award just with his work ethic, and how hard he works, and what he does for the Sheriff's Office," said Captain Gene Pittman.

Goss will travel to Washington, D.C. in 2018 for National Police Week, for the law officers' memorial service that recognizes all of the fallen officers the year prior.

