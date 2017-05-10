Confrontation between motorcycle clubs preceded shooting at Pine - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Confrontation between motorcycle clubs preceded shooting at Pinederosa Park

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Christopher Bryan McGowan (Source: Westlake Police Department) Christopher Bryan McGowan (Source: Westlake Police Department)
Shooting suspect Stephen Guynes should be considered armed and dangerous, Westlake Chief of Police Chris Wilrye says. (Source: Westlake Police Department) Shooting suspect Stephen Guynes should be considered armed and dangerous, Westlake Chief of Police Chris Wilrye says. (Source: Westlake Police Department)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

A confrontation between motorcycle clubs led to a shooting at Pinederosa Park Sunday night.

One arrest has been made and authorities are continuing to search for another person, said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.

One motorcycle club was at the park when another arrived and confronted the other, Wilrye said. The verbal confrontation turned physical before shots were fired and two people were injured.

Sulphur man Christopher Bryan McGowan, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with accessory to attempted first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy. Bond was set at $750,000.

Westlake police are still searching for another suspect, Stephen M. Guynes. When Wilrye first announced that Guynes was being sought, he said Guynes should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Wilrye asked anyone with information on Guynes' whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222 or the Westlake Police Department at 337-433-4151.

