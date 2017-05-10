Confrontation between motorcycle clubs preceded shooting at Pinederosa Park

Monday, May 15 kicks off National Police Week, which honors law enforcement officers who've lost their lives in the line of duty. To start off the week, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office continues a tradition by performing annual deputy inspections, followed by an award ceremony.More >>
Monday, May 15 kicks off National Police Week, which honors law enforcement officers who've lost their lives in the line of duty. To start off the week, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office continues a tradition by performing annual deputy inspections, followed by an award ceremony.More >>
Another warm night is in store for tonight. Temperatures may not fall out of the 70s in a few areas. We will not see any rain, but will have mostly cloudy skies. With the southerly winds, it will also be a muggy and humid night out. Thursday will be almost an exact replica of today. We will have partly cloudy skies with the sun peeking through at times. It will be warm and muggy, yet dry throughout the day with no rain. We will still have southerly winds keeping us warm humid.More >>
Another warm night is in store for tonight. Temperatures may not fall out of the 70s in a few areas. We will not see any rain, but will have mostly cloudy skies. With the southerly winds, it will also be a muggy and humid night out. Thursday will be almost an exact replica of today. We will have partly cloudy skies with the sun peeking through at times. It will be warm and muggy, yet dry throughout the day with no rain. We will still have southerly winds keeping us warm humid.More >>
Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Question: When purchasing our home, the bank did not disclose 3 pipelines running through ½ acre of our property. Do we have any rights to royalties or any rights at all? We were told we could not dig or place anything permanent, so we have no use for the property. Can we get our money back for the property we can’t use? The viewer raises the classic issue of “merchantable title” and demonstrates the need to have a la...More >>
Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Question: When purchasing our home, the bank did not disclose 3 pipelines running through ½ acre of our property. Do we have any rights to royalties or any rights at all? We were told we could not dig or place anything permanent, so we have no use for the property. Can we get our money back for the property we can’t use? The viewer raises the classic issue of “merchantable title” and demonstrates the need to have a la...More >>
$16 billion was spent by tourists last year visiting the state; accounting for more than one billion in tax revenue.More >>
$16 billion was spent by tourists last year visiting the state; accounting for more than one billion in tax revenue.More >>