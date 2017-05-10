FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid conditions continue with rain coming through Friday

Another warm night is in store for tonight. Temperatures may not fall out of the 70s in a few areas. We will not see any rain, but will have mostly cloudy skies. With the southerly winds, it will also be a muggy and humid night out.

Thursday will be almost an exact replica of today. We will have partly cloudy skies with the sun peeking through at times. It will be warm and muggy, yet dry throughout the day with no rain. We will still have southerly winds keeping us warm and the humidity higher. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s for the high. Then overnight, we will be warm again with lows around 70 degrees.

On Friday things will begin to change. We will have a cold front come through bringing more rain. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. However, the best chance of rain comes in the afternoon. We are not expecting any severe weather with this system, but we will have the possibility of heavy downpours at times. Temperatures will still be warm and humid, so Friday is not a good day for outside activity at all!

By next weekend we will have slightly less humid conditions, but we will still be warm. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. The winds will be blowing out of the north for Saturday, but will turn back to the south on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s as we go into next week. The good news, we will be done with rain for the next few days! We will have a very nice and sunny weekend for our Mother’s Day!

Monday will still be sunny and warm. The humidity will be back on the rise and will start to feel like summer again. With all the sunshine, warm temperatures, and humid conditions, it will be a nice, yet muggy day! This will continue through Tuesday will clouds slowly filling in. There is a slight chance of showers on Wednesday, but not a whole lot of rain is expected. Rain chances decrease again heading into next weekend.