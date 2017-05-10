Each year in May, National Tourism Week celebrates the importance of tourism as an industry throughout the United States.

Tourism is a major money maker in Louisiana.

Last year, $16 billion was spent by tourists visiting the state; accounting for more than $1 billion in tax revenue.

In Southwest Louisiana, more than $400 million was generated from tourism tax revenue.

Members of the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau said tourism is big in Louisiana and while New Orleans and Baton Rouge are major tourist cities, Lake Charles is also a hot spot for visitors.

The bureau's media relations specialist Will Precht said, "Southwest Louisiana is in an economic boom. We have breweries and spirits, and it seems like a new restaurant is popping up every day."

One of the top three reasons tourists come to Louisiana is for the cuisine.

The bureau is hosting a 'Top 20 Local Favorites Restaurant Contest.' You can vote for your three favorite restaurants, HERE. Voting ends midnight Thursday, May 10.

To celebrate National Tourism Week, the bureau will be hosting a Children's Day event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at 1205 N. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles.

There will be a variety of games, activities, exhibits and more. Gumbeaux Gator, Southwest Louisiana’s Goodwill Ambassador, will be on site.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.