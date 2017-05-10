Legal Corner: The bank did not disclose 3 pipelines running through our property. Can we get money back for property we can't use?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

Question: When purchasing our home, the bank did not disclose 3 pipelines running through ½ acre of our property. Do we have any rights to royalties or any rights at all? We were told we could not dig or place anything permanent, so we have no use for the property. Can we get our money back for the property we can’t use?

The viewer raises the classic issue of “merchantable title” and demonstrates the need to have a lawyer always: (1) conduct a title examination, (2) issue a title opinion and (3) issues a title insurance policy before buying property.

Generally, when a buyer purchases real estate, the buyer wants the title to be “merchantable.” Merchantable title or “marketable” title as it is sometimes called generally means the title is free of liens mortgages judgments and other encumbrances, and the purchaser should have no title issues if she or she should try to sell or mortgage the property in the future. Whether a property is merchantable (free of defects) is usually determined by a title examination.

The Louisiana State Bar Association has published a book called the Louisiana Uniform Title Standards. The Uniform Title Standards provide in part:

The purpose of an examination is to determine whether the title to immovable property is marketable as shown by the public records over the period of search. A title which does not expose the client to the unreasonable risk of serious litigation is marketable. To be marketable, a title need not be free from every technical defect, from all suspicion or all possibilities of litigation, but rather the title must be free of rational and substantial doubt to the extent that a purchaser may reasonably assume that he can hold the property in peace without the probability of litigation and with reasonable assurance that the property will be readily sell-able on the open market. Objections and requirements should be made by the examining attorney only when the un-remedied defects would render title unmarketable.

So, the viewer evidently did not know the property he or she was buying contained three pipeline rights of way. The viewer wants to know if he or she can seek any recourse. To answer the question, we need to know why the viewer was not made aware of the existence of the pipeline rights of ways, and what did the deed say that the viewer signed?

Most buyers, before buying property, obtain a title opinion (title examination) from a real estate lawyer. The title opinion, in most cases, will lay out all defects, encumbrances, and other title issues that may interfere with the buyers intended use and enjoyment of the property. Also, it is common for a buyer to obtain title insurance when purchasing the property. Title Insurance is a special type of insurance that pays for title issues and or problems that come up with respect to owning real estate. Finally, it is very common for most deeds to contain transfer language that exonerates the seller of any responsibility for existing mineral leases, servitudes, rights of way etc. An example such language might read: “the seller sells the property as is where is subject to any restrictions, easements or servitudes of record and any mineral grants, leases or reservations of record.”

Of course, everything depends upon the documents that the viewer singed. However, assuming that the viewer did not obtain a title opinion, and assuming the viewer did not obtain title insurance, and assuming the deed had the normal and customary transfer language that generally exonerates the seller of any liability for any restrictions, easements or servitudes of record, then it is very likely that the buyer has no recourse.

Question: I am divorced from my son’s father. I am the primary custodian. We have 3 children together. Our children visit their father every other weekend. Our oldest son is now 12. He doesn’t want to go to his father’s house anymore. He says his father yells at him and puts him down all the time. At what age is it legal for a child to say he is not going to visit his father? What would happen if I didn’t make him go?

There is no magical age – as when someone becomes old enough to drive – the courts automatically begin to consider the child’s preferences when awarding custody. However, generally speaking, just around the age of twelve is when the judges do begin to factor in the child’s input and concerns as to a custody arrangement. Furthermore, the child’s input is not governing. The child’s input simply becomes one of the many factors a judge considers in establishing or modifying custody. Children don’t get to make choices responsible parents should be making for them. For example, a child may prefer not to go to one parent’s place because he or she “makes me do all my homework” or “has too many rules.” Additionally, some children will tell a parent they do not want to go to the other parents because it pleases that parent to hear that. Kids are resilient and survivors. Many times, in nasty custody battles, kids will simply say things the parent they are with at the time wants to hear. In this case, the viewer needs to consult a lawyer and determine whether there are sufficient grounds to modify the visitation times with the father. The viewer should not change any arrangements without going to court and getting the custody order changed. She can be held in contempt if she violates the current order.

Question: If someone takes your personal stuff for so called “damages,” how long can he hold it until he has to take you to court?

A lot more information would be necessary for a complete answer, but some basic tenets of Louisiana law may be helpful. If you have no contract with this person for reimbursement for damages, they are not entitled to take your personal stuff. When someone “takes” your personal stuff without a recognizable justification, it can be considered a theft. You can report the theft to law enforcement. If the officer believes there is a legitimate civil matter – such as the breach of a contract, he/she may decline to investigate. However, if there is no contractual basis for the person taking your stuff, the charge of theft may be investigated and the charges handed over to the district attorney.

As far as how long they have to take you to court, the right to sue is one year for damages from negligence or a tort, ten years from breach of a contract. However, nothing can stop you from filing suit right now if the theft charges do not stick. Although Louisiana’s Civil Code does not recognize the concept of “conversion” as common law does, (when a person basically denies you the right to use your property, thus “converting” it to their own property) Louisiana courts do recognize the right to sue someone for their use or destruction of property not belonging to them. So, you can file charges or file suit.

