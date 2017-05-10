FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More humidity returning; rain on the way Friday

Temperatures are a few degrees warmer this morning as we start the day off under mostly sunny skies and only patchy areas of fog possible through sunrise.

Through the morning, temperatures will warm up quickly as some clouds move through from time to time, but rain chances will hold off altogether for another day.

Winds will increase slightly out of the south between 10 and 15 mph which will continue to draw in more humid air and keep nighttime lows closer to 70 the next couple of nights.

By Thursday, a couple stray afternoon showers will be possible during the afternoon with chances of rain tomorrow back at 20%.

An approaching front will push through by Friday morning bringing a threat of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area that will likely begin early in the day.

Widespread heavy rain is not expected as the main storm energy remains well north of the area and any rain coming to an end by Friday evening.

Rainfall totals of generally under one half inch are expected, so flooding will not be an issue.

The weekend is shaping up to be very nice with sunshine quickly returning on Saturday along with warm afternoon highs in the 80s.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry