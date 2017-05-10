WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Beach advisories - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Beach advisories

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Jenelle Shriner/KPLC) (Source: Jenelle Shriner/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Louisiana legislature tackles the TOPS program today in Baton Rouge. Lawmakers are trying to decide how the popular scholarship should be distributed.

A deputy marshal is suspended from his job following his arrest in connection with prostitution in Jeff Davis Parish.

Residents along Goos Ferry Road are still dealing with high water from the Calcasieu River after last week's heavy rainfall.

The heavy rains we experienced last week have led to agricultural run-off that’s affecting the bacteria counts at a few local beaches. Find out which beaches are under advisories because of sewage contamination.

It’s National Tourism Week. Find out how big of an impact tourism has in Southwest Louisiana.

The Calcasieu Council on Aging's senior centers will celebrate 'Older Americans Month' with several events around the area in May.

Plus, with summer approaching, many children are eager to get out of school and jump in the pool, but many still don't know how to swim.

And Target has plans to test a next-day household essentials delivery service this summer.

In weather, we will likely see a few clouds Wednesday, but the chance of rain is less than 10%. And it will remain warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

